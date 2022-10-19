“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening.

As we’ve been reporting, police responded for a report of a shooting victim at an apartment on the 1600-block of Amy St.

A memorial of balloons, stuffed animals and candles is growing outside her home.

Her mother, Lakayla Evans, spent the day Wednesday meeting with funeral homes. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Evans lay her daughter to rest.

Evans tells us Skyé had a smile that was so bright it could change your mood in an instant. She says her school-loving daughter was energetic, happy and nice to everyone. She loved to read, sing and dress up for Halloween.

Evans points out that instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, she’s planning her funeral, and she’s trying to find the strength to keep fighting for her daughter.

“My baby, my strength, my strength’s gone, She was my fight. She was my everything, like, what I got my baby. I want justice for my baby. I got questions. I got more questions than answers,” Evans said.

We are expecting more answers from Green Bay police on Thursday as they continue looking for 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter as a person of interest. If you have information about his whereabouts, contact local police or remain anonymous by calling the local Crime Stoppers.

