Pierce electric fire truck named “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”

4 of the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” winners over the last 7 years were made in Northeast Wisconsin
Pierce Manufacturing's Volterra electric pumper
Pierce Manufacturing's Volterra electric pumper(Pierce Manufacturing)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - An electric pumper built in Appleton by Pierce Manufacturing is 2022′s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”

The Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper was awarded that title by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group during a state business convention in Madison Wednesday.

“Pierce has been a proud Wisconsin manufacturer for over 100 years, and our team is incredibly honored to have been included among an admired group of companies and remarkable products,” Lisa Barwick, vice president of marketing for Oshkosh Corporation’s Fire & Emergency Segment, wrote in a statement after the win.

“Throughout the competition, a strong sense of pride and dedication to innovation was evident with every match-up. Winning is an incredible distinction, and we are thankful for the support of our Oshkosh Corporation and Pierce team members, the community, our dealer network across North America, and our customers.”

Pierce Manufacturing said fire departments in Madison; Portland, Oregon; and Gilbert, Arizona, are using the Volterra pumper, giving Pierce valuable vehicle performance data in three vastly different climates.

The Volterra was among 121 products nominated for online voting that began over a month ago. The Volterra survived to the last 4 finalists, which included lab equipment produced by Plexus in Neenah, an electric beach buggy, and a farm harvest dump cart.

It’s the fourth time in the contest’s 7 years that a company in Northeast Wisconsin won the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” title. Past winners include last year’s 140-ton Navy crane built by Broadwind Heavy Fabrication; Uncle Mike’s Bakery sea salt caramel pecan kringle in 2018; and Oshkosh Defense’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle in 2017.

