Notre Dame takes down Denmark, other scores from high school playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -
Girls Volleyball Regional First Round
Notre Dame 3, Denmark 0
Freedom 3, Two Rivers 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Chilton 0
Kiel 3, Sturgeon Bay 2
Plymouth 3, Little Chute 1
Luxemburg-Casco 3, Green Bay West 0
Seymour 3, Wrightstown 0
Waupaca 3, Rhinelander 0
Shawano 3, New London 0
Mosinee 3, Marinette 0
Medford 3, Clintonville 1
Berlin 3, Mayville 0
Ripon 3, Lodi 1
Watertown Luther Prep 3, North Fond du Lac 0
Campbellsport 3, Wautoma 1
Sheboygan Falls 3, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
Winneconne 3, Waupun 1
D3
Coleman 3, Amherst 2
Peshtigo 3, Manawa 0
Bonduel 3, Oconto 0
Crandon 3, Crivitz 0
Weyauwega-Fremont 3, Omro 0
St. Mary’s Springs 3, Markesan 0
Southern Door 3, Gibraltar 0
Manitowoc Lutheran 3, New Holstein 0
Valders 3, Roncalli 0
Brillion 3, Mishicot 0
Sheboygan Area Lutheran 3, Kohler 0
Oortsburg 3, Kewaunee 0
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, Princeton/Green Lake 0
Laconia 3, Pardeeville 0
D4
Valley Christian 3, Sheboygan Christian 1
Rio 3, Oneida Nation 0
Lourdes Acad. 3, Oakfield 2
BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL
D1
Neenah 3, Appleton West
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 5, Hortonville 0
Appleton North 1, Kimberly 0
Oshkosh West 3, Appleton East 0
Green Bay East 3, Sheboygan North 0
Bay Ports 4, Hartford 0
Arrowhead 6, Sheboygan South 0
Homestead 6, Fond du Lac 0
Menomonee Falls 2, De Pere 0
Germantown 4, Green Bay Preble 1
Hamilton 11, Manitowoc Lincoln 0
Green Bay Southwest 2, Shawano 1
Little Chute 5, Sheboygan Falls 4
