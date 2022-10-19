Notre Dame takes down Denmark, other scores from high school playoffs

Notre Dame Volleyball wins their regional game over Denmark
Notre Dame Volleyball wins their regional game over Denmark(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

Girls Volleyball Regional First Round

Notre Dame 3, Denmark 0

Freedom 3, Two Rivers 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Chilton 0

Kiel 3, Sturgeon Bay 2

Plymouth 3, Little Chute 1

Luxemburg-Casco 3, Green Bay West 0

Seymour 3, Wrightstown 0

Waupaca 3, Rhinelander 0

Shawano 3, New London 0

Mosinee 3, Marinette 0

Medford 3, Clintonville 1

Berlin 3, Mayville 0

Ripon 3, Lodi 1

Watertown Luther Prep 3, North Fond du Lac 0

Campbellsport 3, Wautoma 1

Sheboygan Falls 3, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Winneconne 3, Waupun 1

D3

Coleman 3, Amherst 2

Peshtigo 3, Manawa 0

Bonduel 3, Oconto 0

Crandon 3, Crivitz 0

Weyauwega-Fremont 3, Omro 0

St. Mary’s Springs 3, Markesan 0

Southern Door 3, Gibraltar 0

Manitowoc Lutheran 3, New Holstein 0

Valders 3, Roncalli 0

Brillion 3, Mishicot 0

Sheboygan Area Lutheran 3, Kohler 0

Oortsburg 3, Kewaunee 0

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, Princeton/Green Lake 0

Laconia 3, Pardeeville 0

D4

Valley Christian 3, Sheboygan Christian 1

Rio 3, Oneida Nation 0

Lourdes Acad. 3, Oakfield 2

BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL

D1

Neenah 3, Appleton West

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 5, Hortonville 0

Appleton North 1, Kimberly 0

Oshkosh West 3, Appleton East 0

Green Bay East 3, Sheboygan North 0

Bay Ports 4, Hartford 0

Arrowhead 6, Sheboygan South 0

Homestead 6, Fond du Lac 0

Menomonee Falls 2, De Pere 0

Germantown 4, Green Bay Preble 1

Hamilton 11, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

Green Bay Southwest 2, Shawano 1

Little Chute 5, Sheboygan Falls 4

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Leavy-Carter
Police identify person of interest in fatal shooting of 5-year-old girl in Green Bay
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
Georgia-Pacific logo
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
Students suffer severe burns
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
generic crash
Bowler area teen killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end John...
Packers believe their struggles on offense start up front
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacting to making a two-point conversion...
Commanders’ Carson Wentz has surgery to repair broken finger
Amherst High School vs. WIAA
Judge sides with WIAA after Amherst pursues legal action in forfeited season
Aaron Rodgers said the Packers need to “simplify” what they’re doing after they were grounded...
On the Clock: Packers grounded by Jets