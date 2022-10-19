NOT AS WINDY TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Finally, our recent weathermaker swirling over the Great Lakes, is coming to an end. As it weakens and moves away, it won’t be as windy as the past couple days. That said, we’ll still have a brisk west-northwest wind, keeping us rather cool. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Look for sunshine and some passing clouds through the morning and midday hours.

Clouds will increase again tonight as a weak disturbance moves through the region. It might be able to give us a spotty wintry mix heading into tomorrow morning. Don’t be surprised if there’s some daybreak flakes Thursday morning, but we’re not looking for anything to stick.

As the steering winds a across North America change over the next few days, we’ll see a nice warming trend. High temperatures this weekend will be near 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Our next decent chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on Monday, as a cold front passes through Wisconsin.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: A variable sky, with more sun in the afternoon. Not as windy. Still cool. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A spotty light mix, especially late. LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Daybreak flakes, then mostly sunny. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm with less wind. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and turning breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 57

