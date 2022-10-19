INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac Police Department gets creative in recruiting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve been reporting on the difficulties police departments have in recruiting. The Fond du Lac Police Department is taking a new, creative approach to attract job candidates.

“Welcome to the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. We want you to be a part of our team. We have a lot to offer new candidates, as well as lateral transfers,” Police Lt. Ryan Williams says in the recruiting video. “For starters, we’re right next to a Kwik Trip.”

Lt. Williams joined anchor Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about their recruitment video, which you can see in its entirety below. The department was approved to add 6 positions at the start of the year. Lt. Williams talks about the vacancy situation at the Fond du Lac P.D. now, the challenges of filling those positions and filling the jobs lost to retirement, and if Williams thinks he hit the cop/donut cliche a little too hard.

