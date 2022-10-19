INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac Police Department gets creative in recruiting

The Fond du Lac Police Department tries a different approach to recruiting. "For starters, we're right next to Kwik Trip."
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve been reporting on the difficulties police departments have in recruiting. The Fond du Lac Police Department is taking a new, creative approach to attract job candidates.

“Welcome to the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. We want you to be a part of our team. We have a lot to offer new candidates, as well as lateral transfers,” Police Lt. Ryan Williams says in the recruiting video. “For starters, we’re right next to a Kwik Trip.”

Lt. Williams joined anchor Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about their recruitment video, which you can see in its entirety below. The department was approved to add 6 positions at the start of the year. Lt. Williams talks about the vacancy situation at the Fond du Lac P.D. now, the challenges of filling those positions and filling the jobs lost to retirement, and if Williams thinks he hit the cop/donut cliche a little too hard.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Leavy-Carter
Car located but person of interest in Green Bay shooting still at-large
Skye Bleu
“Shattered” family of shooting victim remembers 5-year-old girl with “silly smile”
Georgia-Pacific logo
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
Detectives say witnesses to bonfire explosion will not be cited for underage drinking

Latest News

Fond du Lac Police Lt. Ryan Williams in a recruiting video
INTERVIEW: Police get creative for recruiting
Brad Spakowitz discusses a scientific method for calming a crying baby
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Crying babies
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Car located but person of interest in Green Bay shooting still at-large
Carrollton, Texas, Officer Steve Nothem's flag-draped body is wheeled into the medical...
DEBRIEF: Former Grand Chute officer killed in line of duty in Texas