Former Grand Chute officer killed in line of duty in Texas

CARROLLTON, Tx. (WBAY) - A former Grand Chute Police officer has been killed in the line of duty while serving in Texas.

Officer Steve Nothem of the Carrollton Police Department was hit and killed while helping at a highway intoxicated driving investigation Tuesday at about 10:24 p.m.

The driver who hit him also died.

Officer Nothem had arrived to help an officer with a DWI arrest when an 82-year-old driver hit the vehicle with Nothem inside.

Police say the driver, Phillip Parker of Carrollton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Nothem was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano where he was pronounced dead.

Carrollton Police say Nothem leaves behind a wife, a 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old sons, and a 1-year-old daughter.

He joined the Carrollton Police Department in March of 2020 after serving four years in the Grand Chute Police Department.

Nothem was a U.S. Marine.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carrollton Texas Police Department as they mourn the loss of Officer Steve Nothem,” reads a statement from Grand Chute Police. “Our deepest thoughts and prayers also go out to Officer Nothem’s family and friends as they mourn this tragic loss. Officer Nothem served with our department for numerous years prior to moving to Texas. Our department is devastated to hear of this tragic news.”

