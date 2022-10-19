COOL FOR A COUPLE DAYS... THEN A WARM-UP

We experienced wind gusts to 35 to 55 mph earlier Tuesday... overnight that wind won’t be as strong, but will hold up at 10-15 mph. As lows settle into the upper 20s and lower 30s, you can expect wind chills to be about 10° cooler early Wednesday. Highs will get into the upper half of the 40s with northwest wind gusts still around 20 or 25 mph.

As this slow, stubborn storm system drifts away from us Thursday, the wind will gradually weaken and we’ll see more sunshine. Clouds will decrease Wednesday with partly cloudy skies Thursday and mostly sunny skies Friday. Winds will pick back up by Friday afternoon, but they’ll be out of the south.

A change in the weather pattern is on its way, which will give us a steady warming trend. By Friday and Saturday, high temperatures will rise into the 60s. We could even get to 70° on Sunday! Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts, because our next weathermaker is set to arrive early next week and temperatures will drop after that system moves through the area.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: W/NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Quite breezy. Chills in the teens and low 20s. LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as windy. Continued cool. HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with light winds. A little milder. HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Tons of sun. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 66 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Warm and turning breezy. Late showers? HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Showers and storms. Gusty winds. HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with lingering showers. Turning cooler. HIGH: 58

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.