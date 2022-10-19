Aurora hospitals dress newborns for Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What a treat -- no tricks!

Halloween is right around the corner, and you can expect to see lots of children dressed up in costumes. And even the littlest ones can be too cute to spook.

Despite being hospitalized this October, Aurora Health’s tiniest patients are joining in the festivities. Babies in NICU are all dressed up.

Neonatal intensive care units taking part include Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay, Aurora Medical Center-Oshkosh, Aurora Medical Center-Sheboygan County, Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee, and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a mermaid, a giraffe and more. The public is invited to vote for their favorite costume by “liking” the photos on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.