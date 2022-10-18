Wisconsin DNR launches website to track, learn about PFAS contamination

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an online tool to track PFAS in the state.

The PFAS Interactive Data Viewer combines publicly-available information from multiple sources to let people more easily explore the issue. That includes locations of known contamination, fish and game consumption advisories, and bodies of water that are being sampled or monitored.

The website comes as the DNR celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act which set nationwide standards that limited how much pollution could be discharged into our waters.

PFAS have been linked to an increased risk of cancer. They were used for decades in nonstick cookware, fast food wrappers, and firefighting foam. They’re known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment.

