Wisconsin governor candidate Michels: “I will never arrest a doctor”

TIM MICHELS
TIM MICHELS(WEAU)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he would not enforce the state’s near-total ban on abortions, adding he would never arrest a doctor.

Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue.

Michels’s position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state’s near-total ban but now he supports rape and incest exceptions. And at a Tuesday campaign appearance, he suggested he would not enforce the 1849 Wisconsin law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion. “I will never arrest a doctor, as they’re saying,” Michels said during a question-and-answer session at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee. “I’m a reasonable guy.”

A spokesperson later clarified Michels’s statement, saying, “The D.A.s should enforce all laws. The governor is an executive. He’s not a D.A. or beat cop arresting anyone.”

