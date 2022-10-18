UW Health burn center Medical Director explains typical road to recovery for victims

By Casey Torres
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The UW Health Burn and Wound Center in Madison has 11 beds to help burn victims whether it be children of adults, but the Medical Director Dr. Lee Faucher says they will always help as many as they can.

Dr. Faucher spoke with Action 2 News about what the road to recovery typically looks like for burn survivors following the bonfire incident in the Town of Maple Grove, but did not comment on cases from the incident.

He said a first-degree burn can be like a sunburn that leaves the skin red and inflamed with small pain. Healing can take about 3 to 5 days.

Second-degree burns injure deeper layers of the skin, most often showing up as blisters, but the skin will heal on its own.

Dr. Faucher explained with third-degree burns, all the layers of the skin are injured and the burn is not capable of healing itself. If a burn is small enough, it could heal on the outer edges only. However, the skin would need to be removed and replaced with healthy skin from another part of the body called Skin Grafting.

He said if someone needs that procedure, they generally stay in the hospital one day for every percent burned.

“If you have 20% of your body that’s burned, and you require surgery, then then you’re going to spend at least 20 days in the hospital. But sometimes, it takes up to two years for people to return completely back to normal,” said Dr. Faucher.

He said patients won’t be bedridden for those two year as they can return to their normal routine when able while they receive therapy. Dr. Faucher added talking to other burn survivors and receiving help from family or loved ones.

“It’s well established that people that suffer from burns and come from a stable household, or a stable social situation, do much better,” he said.

