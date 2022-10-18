Two Rivers police looking for teen missing since Sept. 28

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Two Rivers Police Department is asking the public for help locating a 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen or heard from in about three weeks.

Sage Larock, 17, left home on September 28.

There are concerns for her safety. Police don’t know who she might be with. Also, she has a severe infection on her left foot that needs treatment, including antibiotics.

Sage is a Native American girl, 5′3″ tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. When she was last seen, her hair was mid-length; it was straight with a slight wave.

She prefers wearing baggy sweatshirts and sweatpants. She left home wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, and she was wearing either white Adidas tennis shoes with 3 black lines or Pink-brand silver slides.

Call police if you think you’ve seen Sage or might have information that can help find her.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.