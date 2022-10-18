Two Rivers police looking for teen missing since Sept. 28

Sage Larock was last seen leaving home in Two Rivers on Sept. 28, 2022
Sage Larock was last seen leaving home in Two Rivers on Sept. 28, 2022(Two Rivers Police Dept.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Two Rivers Police Department is asking the public for help locating a 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen or heard from in about three weeks.

Sage Larock, 17, left home on September 28.

There are concerns for her safety. Police don’t know who she might be with. Also, she has a severe infection on her left foot that needs treatment, including antibiotics.

Sage is a Native American girl, 5′3″ tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. When she was last seen, her hair was mid-length; it was straight with a slight wave.

She prefers wearing baggy sweatshirts and sweatpants. She left home wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, and she was wearing either white Adidas tennis shoes with 3 black lines or Pink-brand silver slides.

Call police if you think you’ve seen Sage or might have information that can help find her.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Leavy-Carter
Police identify person of interest in fatal shooting of 5-year-old girl in Green Bay
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
Georgia-Pacific logo
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
Students suffer severe burns
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
generic crash
Bowler area teen killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Green Bay squad cars at Bellevue and Amy streets.
“Shattered” family of shooting victim remembers 5-year-old girl with “silly smile”
Helping domestic violence victims get they support they need.
YWCA hosts Week Without Violence
Ashes of a bonfire in Maple Grove, where an explosion injured between 30 and 40 young people
DEBRIEF: Investigators invite explosion witnesses to come forward
Local domestic violence shelter doing whatever they can to reach more victims
Golden House raises awareness of support line
Golden House domestic abuse shelter in Green Bay
Golden House promotes support hotline