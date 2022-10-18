Tribal Police seize guns, large amount of meth in Keshena search

Police seize guns and drugs in Keshena. Oct. 15, 2022
Police seize guns and drugs in Keshena. Oct. 15, 2022(Menominee Tribal Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police seized drugs and guns during a search warrant on Southeast Bass Lake Road in Keshena, the result of an “extensive investigation” by officers.

The warrant was executed on Oct. 15. Six adults were booked into the Menominee Tribal jail.

A juvenile boy was found inside the home. Police say he tested positive for the “presence of Methamphetamine” during an examination at a hospital. The boy was placed in custody of Menominee Tribal Family Services.

Police say inside the home they found 111 grams of meth, 1 gram of heroin, 9 guns (one was stolen), $2,370 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

“The seized drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $12,000,” reads a statement from police.

Four men and two women were booked on charges of Maintaining a Drug Dwelling. Police say charges will be forwarded to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

“The Department would like to thank the citizens of the Menominee Tribal Community that came forth with information regarding the illegal activity at this residence,” police say. “Furthermore, the department would like to thank the following Agencies for assisting with the execution of this search warrant; Menominee Tribal Conservation, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Menominee Tribal Ambulance Service and Menominee Tribal Family Services.”

No names were released.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay squad cars at Bellevue and Amy streets.
5-year-old girl shot on Green Bay’s southeast side
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
Students suffer severe burns
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
Georgia-Pacific logo
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
generic crash
Bowler area teen killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Boy Scouts visit Lambeau Field
WATCH: Scouts trip to Lambeau Field
October 18 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another gusty day
school bus generic
No classes in New London Tuesday due to power failure at high school
Green Bay police enter a home on Amy St. where a 5-year-old girl was shot
Child shot in Green Bay