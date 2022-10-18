STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS THROUGH TONIGHT

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Door County, and a Wind Advisory for locations northeast of Lake Winnebago... Northwest wind gusts will reach, or exceed 50 mph through this evening. These winds may cause power outages, create minor property damage and cause issues for drivers on elevated roadways.

Our gusty northwest wind will also keep temperatures colder than normal for the middle of October. Highs will be in the 40s again, with perhaps some upper 30s along the Upper Michigan border.

Some sunshine will be possible in the Fox Valley this morning, but otherwise look for thickening clouds. Another batch of showers will brush the lakeshore, especially during the midday and afternoon hours.

As this slow, stubborn storm system drifts away from us tomorrow, the wind will finally slow down. A change in the weather pattern is on its way, which will give us a steady warming trend... By Friday and Saturday, high temperatures will rise into the 60s, with highs around 70 degrees possible on Sunday!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 20-45+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Strong winds. Clouds thicken. Lakeside showers develop... Maybe a mix? HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Quite breezy. Evening showers in Door County. LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as windy. Continued cool. HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cool. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Tons of sun. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Golden sunshine. Warm and turning breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Showers and storms. Gusty winds. HIGH: 65

