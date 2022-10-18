State helps fire departments dispose of PFAS

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An effort is underway in Outagamie County to collect firefighting foam waste containing dangerous PFAS. The foam can seep into the ground, causing environmental problems. PFAS is linked to cancer and is known as a “forever chemical” because it doesn’t degrade in the environment.

“When firefighters or airports have to train they use PFAS. Now we know that PFAS-containing foam gets into the groundwater, leaks into the water systems, and creates havoc on our human genome. It hurts us from cancer-causing agents,” Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston Cole said.

Many rural departments can’t afford to dispose of the waste, so they store it instead. Monday, a major source of funding was announced to help with the safe disposal.

Cole spoke at an Appleton fire station as a million dollars is being spent statewide to collect and dispose of firefighting foam waste. Overall, the money is enough to remove about 25,000 gallons of foam waste.

“What the Evers administration is doing is helping to offset that cost so the burden isn’t carried by these small communities that then have to come up with tens of thousands of dollars to take it to a facility that takes PFAS,” Cole said.

The Appleton Fire Department is a collection point. From there, it will go to a Wisconsin company that specializes in disposing of PFAS.

We saw some of the waste being handled Monday afternoon.

“So we’re doing a service for rural fire departments and fire departments that still have this stuff in storage and allowing them to get rid of it safety,” the secretary said.

The announcement came on the eve of the national Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary.

