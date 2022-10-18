“Shattered” family of shooting victim remembers 5-year-old girl with “silly smile”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police confirmed Tuesday that a 5-year-old shooting victim taken to a hospital Monday evening has died.

We spoke briefly to the girl’s mom off-camera. She was in tears and in pain. She lost her little girl who celebrated her 5th birthday in June and now they have to plan her funeral.

The girl’s aunt is also shattered, saying now she’s having to tell her children why their cousin isn’t here.

Emergency dispatch: “It was a 5-year-old that was just shot on Amy Street.”

First responder: “In ambulance. We’re heading to St. V’s right now.”

It was just before 5 o’clock Monday evening when a 911 call was made about a 5-year-old girl who’d been shot at an apartment on the 1600-block of Amy St., according to Green Bay police. She was taken to a hospital but didn’t make it.

“She was always a joy to be around,” her aunt, Lamika Evans, said. “She would always do a silly smile. Like, ‘Why you smiling like that? Why you smiling like that?’ ‘I don’t know.’”

That smile is gone forever and will be forever missed by Evans.

And her voice, “I won’t hear that little voice again. None of us will.”

Green Bay police have a person of interest they’re looking for and hope the public can help find him.

Police want to speak with 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter. He’s believed to be driving a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and license plate AHT 7886.

Brown County court records show Leavy-Carter was found guilty of felony charges for the manufacture and/or delivery of heroin and maintaining a drug trafficking place, as well as other misdemeanor charges.

Evans says the person she believes took her niece’s life has no remorse.

“You robbed her childhood, her whole life from her. Just took everything away from her. Everything away from her.”

Green Bay police are asking the public for any information that might help their investigation. You can call the police department or give an anonymous tip to Green Bay Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.