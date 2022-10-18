Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By Nick Kremer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An Alabama man has been arrested after reportedly having a dispute with his neighbor over a college football game.

According to the Florence Police Department, Ricky Franks Jr. was involved in an argument with a neighbor after Alabama suffered its first loss of the season to Tennessee over the weekend.

The Crimson Tide fell to the Volunteers 52-49 on a field goal as time expired.

Franks Jr. allegedly left the neighbor’s home following a verbal argument about the game and fired a shotgun at the home.

WAFF reports the house was hit, but no one inside was injured in the shooting.

Officers with the Florence Police Department said they arrested Franks Jr. without any further incident.

Franks Jr. was released on a $30,000 bond.

Alabama authorities say Ricky Franks Jr. has been arrested for shooting a neighbor's house...
Alabama authorities say Ricky Franks Jr. has been arrested for shooting a neighbor's house after a weekend football game.(Florence Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Leavy-Carter
Police identify person of interest in fatal shooting of 5-year-old girl in Green Bay
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
Georgia-Pacific logo
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
Students suffer severe burns
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
generic crash
Bowler area teen killed in rollover crash

Latest News

FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart
Golden House domestic abuse shelter in Green Bay
Golden House campaigns for awareness of domestic violence support
FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, a standing memorial to the people who died aboard the...
Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy
Some of the Appleton-area Boy Scouts shared their stories about the derailment and helping...
Appleton Boy Scouts get national heroes award for Amtrak derailment rescues