Packers’ Campbell and Campbell’s Chunky Soup fight local hunger

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and Campbell’s Chunky Soup teamed up for food donations in Green Bay.

The “Chunky Sacks Hunger” campaign aims to fight food insecurity and donate 1 million meals to people in need.

Tuesday, Campbell’s and Campbell donated 5,000 meals to Paul’s Pantry. Campbell stocked shelves and took photos with volunteers.

For every tackle the Packers have in the 2022 season, Campbell’s will donate 25 products and up to 25,000 items.

“I’m very fortunate, so being in the position I’m in, I like to help in any way that I can, and even if it’s doing something as small as this or bigger events that we can have, it goes a long way, you know, seeing people in need and being able to know I can help them in some way, shape or form,” the Packers linebacker said.

Campbell also said this partnership serves as extra motivation on the field knowing every tackle is benefiting a good cause.

