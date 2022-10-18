No classes in New London Tuesday due to power failure at high school

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - All classes are canceled Tuesday in the School District of New London due to a power failure at the high school.

The district says the primary power grid service breaker failed.

“Due to the electrical service disruption, food service preparation will not be able to support daily food service programming at each of our schools. Additionally, fiber optic services that support our district’s telephone, internet, and safety protocols will experience intermittent reliability throughout the day during the electrical system breaker repair,” reads a statement from the district.

Classes are expected to resume Wednesday.

