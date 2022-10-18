McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back

The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s beloved Halloween pail Happy Meals are back!

Starting Tuesday, you can get your hands on one of the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin. The buckets will hold your Happy Meal of choice.

But don’t wait – the limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The Halloween pails holding Happy Meals first debuted in 1986 and were last seen in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Leavy-Carter
Police identify person of interest in fatal shooting of 5-year-old girl in Green Bay
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
Students suffer severe burns
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
Georgia-Pacific logo
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
generic crash
Bowler area teen killed in rollover crash

Latest News

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 on Tuesday.
Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
Ralphie returns in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel teaser
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
According to a new study American optimism about the economy is low, only 13%, but Consumer...
NerdWallet study shows 60% of Americans less confident about finances