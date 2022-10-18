Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator for fatal car crash

Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley
Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley(KBJR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man whose 5-year-old daughter and her mother were killed in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Brandon Fink, whose daughter Khaleesi Fink and the girl’s mother, Alyssa Ortman, were killed in the July crash, filed the lawsuit Friday in Ashland County (Wisconsin) Circuit Court. Court documents show that the family lived in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, names Democratic state Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, another driver and three insurance companies as defendants.

According to police, Bewley pulled onto a highway in Ashland on July 22 and into the path of Ortman’s car.

