Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home

The massive branch blocked the door and took down power lines
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were making sure everyone was safe after a large tree branch fell on a Green Bay home Tuesday afternoon.

Video shows a massive branch broke off of the tree and blocked the door. The branch also brought down power lines.

Nobody was hurt, but there’s a lot of work to do to clean it up.

Part of Northeast Wisconsin was under wind advisories and warnings because of the potential for damaging wind gusts. Green Bay recorded a peak gust of 47 MPH on Tuesday afternoon.

