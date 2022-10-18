Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were making sure everyone was safe after a large tree branch fell on a Green Bay home Tuesday afternoon.

Video shows a massive branch broke off of the tree and blocked the door. The branch also brought down power lines.

Nobody was hurt, but there’s a lot of work to do to clean it up.

Part of Northeast Wisconsin was under wind advisories and warnings because of the potential for damaging wind gusts. Green Bay recorded a peak gust of 47 MPH on Tuesday afternoon.

