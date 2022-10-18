Ice Castles organizers announce return to Lake Geneva

The Lake Geneva Ice Castles
The Lake Geneva Ice Castles(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ice Castles are coming back to Lake Geneva this winter.

Organizers for the icy attraction posted on Facebook Tuesday that it would be returning to Wisconsin, as well as four other states across the country.

Made entirely of ice, visitors can race down ice slides and explore caverns and archways adorned with icicles.

The ice feature’s website did not provide an opening date, but said they typically open in January. Ice Castles Customer Support said all opening dates will vary by location and depend on the weather conditions. The winter wonderland will remain open through the end of February or early March.

The opening date will be announced closer to when the Ice Castle construction is completed, the company explained.

Tickets will go on sale about a week before the frozen location opens. Tickets for those ages 12 and up were listed at $21 for Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, while tickets for those ages 4-11 were $16. General admission tickets from Friday-Sunday are $27, while child admission is $22. The Ice Castles are closed on Tuesdays.

The Ice Castles are located at Geneva National Resort & Club, located at 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle in Lake Geneva, according to its website.

Visitors can also find the ice castles in Utah, Minnesota, New Hampshire and New York.

