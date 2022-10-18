Hero Boy Scouts enjoy visit to Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Boy Scouts who survived a train derailment were given the star treatment at Lambeau Field Sunday.

Members of Appleton Boy Scout Troops 12 and 73 were on an Amtrak train that derailed after a collision with a dump truck in Missouri. The scouts were coming home to Appleton from a camp in New Mexico when the derailment happened in June.

The scouts came to the aid of other passengers. They helped people escape the wreckage. One scout tried to save the life of the dump truck driver, who eventually died.

To honor their efforts, the Green Bay Packers gave the troop tickets to the Packers-Jets game at Lambeau Field.

“The outpouring that this community has done for these young people and what they did this summer... they got thrown into adversity and they came through and so we’re real proud of them,” said Ralph Voelker, Scout Executive, Boy Scouts of America.

For some scouts it was the first trip to Lambeau.

“I thought it was cool, I mean I’ve never been to a Packer game before so I was looking forward to it,” said Logan Poelzer.

“It was pretty nice, I slept in a bit, it was relaxing, I got up and I put on my whole outfit and I came here,” said Isaac Berken. “Probably hanging out with all my friends, I’m excited for that. I’m excited to go to a Packer game. That’s pretty cool.”

Kobussen donated transportation for the boys to get to the game.

Tom’s Drive-in in Appleton donated food for the trip. The Bar covered the parking costs.

In August, the troops were honored at the American Red Cross local heroes awards.

