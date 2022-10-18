Green Bay Packers give to Toys for Tots

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers continued their generosity towards the Toys for Tots campaign with a substantial donation.

The Packers awarded a $20,000 donation to Toys for Tots Tuesday morning as the campaign gets ready for its 75th annual holiday season.

WBAY is a proud sponsor of Toys for Tots, which collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to children in less-fortunate families.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is also pitching in. Alexander, who wears jersey #23, plans to donate $23 for every toy given to the local Toys for Tots drive.

“This is a time where kids should be joyful, and if that comes in the form of a toy then that’s all that matters to me, because growing up I didn’t have that much, either, and organizations like this would’ve sparked a bit of joy in my life,” Alexander said.

Starting next month you’ll see Toys for Tots drop-off boxes appearing at area businesses and the WBAY Building lobby in downtown Green Bay.

For now, you can find more information about the local Toys for Tots drive by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.