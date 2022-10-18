Green Bay man convicted in deadly stabbing attack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been convicted on several counts in the attack on a bartender and the fatal stabbing of a 70-year-old man in Green Bay.

Wesley Brice, 24, appeared in Brown County Court Oct. 17 for a plea hearing. He pleaded no contest to five counts, including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, False Imprisonment, and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. He was found guilty by the court.

As part of the plea agreement, four counts were dismissed but read into the record.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16, 2022.

On March 15, 2021, Brice attacked a local bartender and stabbed and killed a man who was waiting in his car for a train to pass.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states the bartender told officers she was cleaning up at Rockabilly’s when Brice walked into the bar. She didn’t know him. She said Brice walked up to her and said “I like you” and “come here.” She refused. He went behind the bar and she saw he had a knife. She tried to call police but he dragged her off. She was able to get away, but was injured in the struggle.

The suspect drove his car into Rum Runners, police say. He ran off and found a man who was stopped for the train and stabbed him.

Police located Wesley Brice and took him into custody. The complaint reads, “He [Brice] was not making coherent sentences and was saying, ‘I am God.’” “It was clear to officers on scene that Wesley was in some sort of excited mental state and did not know what was going on,” reads the complaint. He asked investigators if they believed in God.

Brice initially pleaded Not Guilty By Reason of Mental Disease or Defect, but was later found to be competent to understand the charges against him.

