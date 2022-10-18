Golden House raises awareness of support line

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In an effort to reduce domestic abuse in our community, Golden House and other local organizations are launching a public awareness campaign to reach people dealing with violence.

According to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis, the Green Bay Police Department received just over 500 domestic violence reports last year, or more than one case per day, resulting in numerous arrests.

Davis says domestic abuse not only impacts survivors but also their family, friends and the entire community.

In addition to raising awareness of this growing issue, another important part of the campaign is getting the word out about Golden House’s support hotline, 1-920-212-SAFE (212-7233).

“It seeks to make available, for those who are dealing with domestic violence throughout Brown County, an easy-to-remember phone number and ways to get local, safe help,” Bridget O’Connor, president of O’Connor Connective, said.

You can find resources through Golden House on their website.

You can find more local and national resources for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking by CLICKING HERE.

