Appleton Boy Scouts get national heroes award for Amtrak derailment rescues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton-area Boy Scouts and their leaders who were involved in the rescue effort after an Amtrak train derailment in June received a huge honor Tuesday evening. All of them received a national heroism award.

The ceremony was held during the banquet for the Golden Eagle event in the Lambeau Field atrium. These banquets usually draw 250 to 300 people, but Tuesday’s event was sold out with a crowd of 500 expected.

Obviously the big turnout is because of the 17 scouts and 4 scout leaders being honored.

The scouts were coming home from a camp in New Mexico when their train collided with a dump truck in Missouri and derailed. Just after the crash, the scouts helped people escape the wreckage. One scout tried to save the life of the dump truck driver, who died.

“The outpouring that this community has done for these young people and what they did this summer, this got thrown into adversity and they came through and so we’re real proud of them,” Ralph Voelker, scout executive for the Boy Scouts of America, said.

To honor them for their efforts, the Green Bay Packers gave the troop tickets to the Packers-Jets game over the weekend and some star treatment.

“I thought it was cool. I mean, I’ve never been to a Packer game before, so I was looking forward to it,” scout Logan Poelzer told us.

One of the other big highlights for the scouts is that running back Aaron Jones of the Packers is the keynote speaker.

Jason Zimmerman will have a lot more from Tuesday’s ceremony on Action 2 News at Ten.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.