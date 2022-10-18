3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Video game boosts short-term memory

A videogame created by the Grateful Dead's drummer has some surprising benefits. Plus, a robot boot helps people who have trouble walking.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The drummer for the Grateful Dead created a videogame that scientists found boosts short-term memory in older adults.

Brad Spakowitz tells you more about the game, how it compares to other memory tools like word search games, and what else researchers have found video games can do.

Plus, Brad shows you a “robot boot,” an exoskeleton for a person who needs mobility assistance. But no, it won’t make you fly like Iron Man.

