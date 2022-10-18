3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The great snow crab disappearance

Over a billion snow crabs have disappeared from the Bering Sea in two years, or 90% of the population
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crab is going to become even more expensive. That is, if you can find it.

The Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game canceled the winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea because the snow crabs are missing. One billion snow crabs, missing.

Other shellfish are disappearing quickly, too, and it’s not because of overharvesting.

Where have they gone? In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad looks at the possible causes suggested for their disappearance.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students suffer severe burns
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
Detectives asking witnesses and victims to come forward after bonfire explosion
Pulaski High School
Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion
Students suffer severe burns
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
generic crash
Bowler area teen killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
Detectives asking witnesses and victims to come forward after bonfire explosion
Green Bay squad cars at Bellevue and Amy streets.
5-year-old girl shot on Green Bay’s southeast side
A Pierce electric fire truck and Plexus lab equipment are among the 4 finalists for Coolest...
Fox Valley makes 2 of the final 4 “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” products
Brad Spakowitz explains why crab meat will be getting more expensive and harder to find
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Where did the snow crabs go?