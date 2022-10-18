3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The great snow crab disappearance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crab is going to become even more expensive. That is, if you can find it.

The Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game canceled the winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea because the snow crabs are missing. One billion snow crabs, missing.

Other shellfish are disappearing quickly, too, and it’s not because of overharvesting.

Where have they gone? In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad looks at the possible causes suggested for their disappearance.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.