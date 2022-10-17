YWCA hosts Week Without Violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The YWCA is hosting its 28th annual Week Without Violence to raise awareness about domestic abuse and to support survivors.

Some events this week include a live Facebook broadcast of survivors’ stories, a self-defense class, a boutique pop-up shop taking donations for the Golden House shelter, and self-care on Saturday with yoga and meditation sessions.

“It helps educate those who may not feel confident about leaving an abusive situation or maybe helping one of their loved ones or coworkers, and just really giving them the tools and the confidence that they can leave a situation and still have a successful outcome,” YWCA Director of Communications and Development Marla Sparks said.

The YWCA staff says these events are free and open to the public as long as you register online.

