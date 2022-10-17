Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like.

That road can be a long one for a burn survivor. We know one mother posted on social media that her son will need multiple skin grafts after 21 percent of his body was burned in the bonfire explosion.

Dr. Lee Faucher, medical director for the U.W. Health Burn and Wound Center in Madison, talked with us in general terms -- not directly about any of these cases -- about what people suffering from serious burns could go through.

He said if a patient has third-degree burns, all the layers of the skin are injured and won’t heal on their own.

Healthy skin needs to be taken from another part of the body and placed on the wound. That procedure is known as skin grafting.

“A good rule we have -- a good rule we follow -- is that people with third-degree burns that need grafting, sometimes people spend a day in the hospital per percent burned,” Dr. Faucher said.

For example, if someone has 20 percent of their body burned and undergoes skin grafting, they could spend at least 20 days in the hospital, according to Faucher. He adds it could take up to 2 years for someone to return to their complete, active lifestyle.

