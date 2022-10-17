WINDY WITH WET SNOW SHOWERS

Did you get some slushy snow on your lawn? Some folks got a “candy coating” to one full inch this morning. Pavement temperatures have remained warm enough where our roads have remained damp to wet.

Any showers, or wintry mix will lighten up this afternoon and evening, but it will still be wet at times into tomorrow morning, especially closer to the lakeshore.

You’ve also noticed the strong north winds today... They’ll occasionally gust around 40 mph, and could reach 50 mph in Door County. These strong winds may knock down some tree branches and cause some sporadic power outages. You’ll also notice plenty of leaves swirling around, as the wind strips our trees of their peak fall color.

It’s going to stay windy all the way through tomorrow night. The wind won’t be quite as strong on Wednesday as our stubborn storm system finally moves away. Then, with more sunshine, we’ll get warmer temperatures later this week. Highs will rise into the mild 60s on Friday and through next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N 20-40+ MPH

TUESDAY: NW 20-40+ MPH

TODAY: Cold and windy. Mostly cloudy to overcast. A few showers, especially closer to the LAKESHORE. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Gusty north winds. Cloudy with a spotty light mix. LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy again. A wintry mix possible LAKESIDE. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Clouds, then sun. A little milder. HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again and turning breezy. HIGH: 68

