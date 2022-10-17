Where there’s smoke there’s... crews testing Green Bay sewers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Starting this week, maintenance crews will be evaluating sanitary and private sewer systems in Green Bay.

They’ll be running smoke testing, where non-toxic smoke is pressurized through the sewer mains. Smoke will come out anywhere there’s a vent to the outside. So if you see smoke pouring from a sewer, don’t be alarmed.

“The smoke is safe. It’s non-toxic. It’s nothing that’s going to harm somebody if they’re going to come into contact with it. Again, people should be aware that we’re doing this,” Steve Grenier, Green Bay’s director of public works, said.

Grenier also said these tests will prevent sewage backups and stop clean water downstream from getting contaminated.

