Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash

Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The semi-truck driver accused of crashing into a L’Anse gas station, striking the pumps, starting a fire and killing a man made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Dawaun K. Johnson, 22, of University Park, Ill. was arraigned on a 15-year felony charge of operating while intoxicated causing death. Johnson stood mute in the Baraga County District Court hearing.

Johnson has been released on a $100,000 surety bond. He is allowed to leave the state but must return for his next court date. Johnson is scheduled for a probable cause conference on November 1 and a preliminary exam on November 8.

Al Dantes Jr. died after Thursday night’s crash. He was fueling up when the semi Johnson was driving hit the pumps. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.

A gas station employee was also injured. No update has been given on their condition.

Baraga County Prosecutor Joseph O’Leary says Johnson’s blood alcohol content level cannot be publicly released at this time because the investigation is ongoing.

