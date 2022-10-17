Police investigating hit-and-run on Green Bay’s east side

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a hit-and-run on the city’s east side.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, police were alled to the area of Eastman Avenue at N. Irwin Avenue. A 43-year-old man said he had been hit while walking on Eastman.

It happened about 3 p.m.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle that hit the man.

If you have information, call Green Bay POlice at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257015. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) or go online at www.432stop.com

