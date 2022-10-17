Man convicted in Neenah bar shooting files appeal, asks to withdraw pleas

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of shooting and killing a bar patron in Neenah has filed an appeal.

Casey J. Cameron, 39, filed a motion for postconviction relief on Sept. 1. He’s looking for an order to withdraw his “no contest” pleas and to vacate the judgement of conviction. Cameron claims his conviction was the result of “prosecutorial vindictiveness.” The defense states Cameron’s rights to due process under the 14th Amendment were violated.

The crime happened Oct. 14, 2019. Cameron went to Short Branch Saloon in Neenah with the intent of holding it up. During the robbery, Cameron shot and killed patron Kevin “Hollywood” Hein. Neenah Police responded to the scene and found Hein on the ground with a “large amount of blood” coming from his head and torso. Hollywood was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Feb. 5, 2021, Cameron pleaded “no contest” to Felony Murder-Armed Robbery in the killing of Kevin “Hollywood” Hein at Short Branch Saloon in Neenah. He also pleaded “no contest” to six counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety related to other patrons in the bar. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

Now, Cameron wants to withdraw his no contest pleas based on the state dismissing the original criminal complaint and filing a new one charging Cameron with four new counts that were not in the original complaint. On Nov. 13, 2019, a complaint was filed charging Cameron with three felonies. A preliminary hearing was held Dec. 9.

The defense filed a motion to dismiss the case on Jan. 10, 2020, claiming the state had failed to file information within 30 days of the preliminary hearing.

On Jan. 13, 2020, an assistant district attorney sent an email to the defense asked if there was “wiggle room” with the motion to dismiss.

“Before I concede (which I have to) is there any wiggle room here? It’s just going to be refiled. If that benefits your client, great. But if it’s just to make a power move, let’s talk,” the email reads.

The next day, the ADA sent an email to the defense again asking about withdrawing the motion to dismiss and asking the defense to give word about the decision, or the prosecution would assume the defense was going to move forward.

“After we spoke yesterday, Angela, I’ve been thinking. Can you guys let me know by 9:30am tomorrow (Wednesday, January 15) if you intend on withdrawing your motion for dismissal? Again, if you withdraw your motion, I am happy to make a record on Thursday as to your rationale behind this decision to protect the appellate record. Essentially saying that it is in your client’s best interest not to have additional felonies charged, and so you are withdrawing the motion. However, if you’re going to continue pursuing the motion, please let me know by 9:30am tomorrow. If I don’t hear from you by then, I will assume that you are continuing to pursue the motion,” reads the email from the ADA to the defense as submitted into the record.

On Jan. 15, 2020, ahead of the hearing on the defense motion, the state moved to dismiss the case. That same day, the state filed a new complaint charging Cameron with four additional felonies.

“The emails from the ADA to defense counsel make it clear that the four additional felonies were charged in 20CF48 (the second criminal complaint) for one reason only: because the defendant exercised his right to have the untimely information in 19CF629 (the original criminal complaint) dismissed. The new charges in this case were not filed as part of the normal plea negotiation process. This is not an instance of the state holding additional charges over a defendant in an effort to obtain a guilty plea. There is no evidence that suggests that the state obtained new information that served as the basis or motivation for the additional charged felonies. Nor is this an instance of a prosecutor simply putting forth the state’s best case,” reads the appeal. “Here, the state simply retaliated against the defendant by charging him with four additional felonies - because defendant’s counsel properly filed a motion to dismiss pursuant to Wis. Stats. § 971.01(2) in Winnebago County case 19CF629.

“The Winnebago County Assistant District Attorney made it clear to defense counsel that she would charge the defendant with more felonies if the motion to dismiss was not withdrawn before the court could act on it. The proper remedy in this case is for the plea to be withdrawn, the judgment of conviction vacated, and the retaliatory charges in this case dismissed with prejudice.”

On Oct. 3, the state responded to the defense motion, saying Cameron did nothing “to inspire the wrath of the prosecutor.”

“The State failed to file the information in time. Whether the defendant raised the issue or not, the statute clearly authorized the court to dismiss the case and the court would have taken that action sua sponte,” reads the response. “The defense does not allege that the new charges lack probable cause.”

The state says Cameron has failed to “establish a realistic likelihood of vindictiveness.”

On Oct. 13, the defense responded to the state saying that the “presumption of vindictiveness applies here because the relevant messages from the state did not arise in the normal give-and-take of plea negotiations.”

“The state explains that when it informed the defense of the possibility of new charges in its January 13 email, it was simply reaching out to the defense to negotiations,” reads the reply. “In a sense, that is correct – the state reached out to negotiate the dismissal of the defense’s motion, and the state used the potential of adding new felonies to the case in an attempt to ‘negotiate’ the defense withdrawal the motion. To the extent that there was a negotiation, it had nothing to do with a plea.”

The defense says the state did not address the issue of waiver: “A plea of guilty to a charge does not waive a claim that—judged on its face—the charge is one which the State may not constitutionally prosecute.”

A hearing on the appeal is scheduled for Oct. 31.

On the anniversary of the shooting, the Short Branch Saloon posted a message on Facebook in honor of Hollywood Hein.

“Gone But Never Forgotten. Forever In Our Hearts.”

