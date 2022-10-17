Child shot on Green Bay’s southeast side

Green Bay squad cars at Bellevue and Amy streets.
Green Bay squad cars at Bellevue and Amy streets.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the shooting of a child on the city’s southeast side and police are looking for a person of interest.

A 5-year-old was shot on the 1500-block of Amy Street off Bellevue St., a residential area, and taken to a hospital. We don’t know their condition. Chief Chris Davis believed the victim was a boy.

Police are looking for a dark green Mercury Milan, a sedan, in connection with the shooting. A description of a suspect was not available.

Davis had limited information at a news briefing Monday night.

