Judge sides with WIAA after Amherst pursues legal action in forfeited season

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Circuit Court Judge Michael Zell sided with the WIAA on Monday and won’t grant a temporary restraining order filed by the Amherst High School against the WIAA.

“It is a difficult decision for everyone. But looking at the law that the court must apply here today, it’s the only conclusion the court can reach,” said Judge Zell.

The legal action comes after the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled the football team must forfeit its six wins this season related to an ineligible player. The WIAA said a student-athlete participated in high school athletics for the 5th year, which is a violation of the rules.

Judge Zell called the situation unfortunate and troubling. The Falcons are ineligible for the playoffs due to the violation.

On Oct. 10 the WIAA received an anonymous tip that one of Amherst’s players had played high school football when he was in 8th grade. WIAA rules state that players only have 8 semesters of eligibility. On Oct. 13, the WIAA Board of Control ruled by a 9-0 vote to uphold its decision that the Amherst High School football program must forfeit all six of its 2022 season victories leaving the team 0-8 and ineligible for the playoffs.

“I don’t know why we are in this situation,” Zell explained in court Monday before issuing his decision.

Zell said there is a member agreement and the member schools have to abide by those rules. He said while Amherst wanted this case to be an ‘us vs. them’ situation, he said this is really an ‘us vs. us’ situation. He said it is up to the member schools to police the rules as the WIAA does not have the staff to do that.

Zell said the court must apply the law when making a ruling, but called it a sad day for the players in the courtroom, the village of Amherst and likely the WIAA.

“Appeals like this to the court to override decisions of the WIAA are an invitation to a chaotic, interscholastic sports league where courts would have to go back and review as is essentially being requested here, the details of each and every game put itself in the position of super referee without the benefit of instant replay,” said Zell.

