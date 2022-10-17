How to support victims of bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County.

A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center

2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor

Milwaukee WI 53211

Victims were burned Friday during a homecoming bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.

Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand out of control, leaving several students in the Pulaski area needing medical treatment.

“What we heard is the kids were just getting to the hospitals and kids were being taken by people and that’s when the hospitals started to realize... what’s going on here? What happened? It was chaos.” Jen Ziech said.

Ziech is the aunt of Pulaski High graduate Brandon. He’s being treated for his burns in a Milwaukee hospital. She’s hopeful Brandon can make a full recovery.

“He’s... fighting... he’s in rough shape. They said the first 72 hours would be critical. He made it through that and we’re all going to end up going down there and seeing him,” Ziech continued.

Several GoFundMe pages have been set up to support the victims and their families.

Isaac Nelson GoFundMe

Brandon Brzcezkowski GoFundMe

Benjamin Van Asten Go Fund Me

SpotFund to support victims

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to reach out at 715-526-3111.

Pulaski Community School District Superintendent Allison Space says school is running on a normal schedule.

“Counselors and support are in place for all students,” Space says.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.