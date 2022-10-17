HIGH WIND CONTINUES TUESDAY

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Door County tonight through Tuesday. Wind gusts in the 45 to 60 mph range are possible, especially in northern Door County & Washington Island. Additional power outages are possible where winds are strongest.

Elsewhere, wind gusts in the 30 to 40+ mph are possible tonight and Tuesday as a big fall storm system swirls around the Great Lakes region. Winds will ease Wednesday and they’ll be much lighter on Thursday.

Light rain or snow showers will continue to be possible tonight and Tuesday along the lakeshore, Door County, far northern Wisconsin, and up into the U.P. Additional snowfall accumulation for most of our area will be negligible.

Temperatures will be in the 30s tonight and only in the 30s and 40s on Tuesday. Wind chills will be even colder. We’ll slowly moderate into the 50s by Thursday and then into the 60s Friday. Some of us will be flirting with 70° at during the coming weekend. The tradeoff of the warm weather: more gusty winds, but this time from the south.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW 15-30 MPH GUSTS 30-60 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW/W 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Windy & cold. Chance of rain or snow NORTH & EAST. LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & windy. Mix possible NORTH & EAST. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Not as breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, mild, and breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, mild, and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning windy. Still mild. HIGH: 68 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain & thunder. Windy & mild. HIGH: 67

