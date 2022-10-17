Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately

Georgia-Pacific logo
Georgia-Pacific logo(Georgia-Pacific)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately.

Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.

The company did not give a reason for permanently closing the facility.

Some workers will stay on longer to help shut down the plant. Georgia-Pacific said it was giving all workers at least 60 days’ pay with benefits in accordance with state requirements, including the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act and Wisconsin Business Closing and Mass Layoff Law (WBCML).

Georgia-Pacific Corrugated manufactures corrugated cardboard packaging with a focus on post-consumer recycled material, according to its website. It operates about 45 corrugated facilities around the U.S., including Sheboygan.

The corporate website currently says it has six facilities in Wisconsin, directly employing 2,030 people and indirectly contributing to 5,210 more jobs.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students suffer severe burns
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
Pulaski High School
Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion
Students suffer severe burns
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
Pulaski bonfire scene intersection
Detectives asking witnesses and victims to come forward after bonfire explosion
generic crash
Bowler area teen killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Pulaski High School
Donations collected for bonfire victims and families
Pulaski bonfire scene intersection
Detectives asking witnesses and victims to come forward after bonfire explosion
UW Health East Madison Hospital
Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery
Helping domestic violence victims get they support they need.
YWCA hosts Week Without Violence