Donations collected for bonfire victims and families

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The community is finding ways, both financially and emotionally, to help the victims of this weekend’s bonfire recovering from their injuries.

Driving into Pulaski Monday afternoon, we saw signs that said “Raiderstrong” after the high school’s team, the Red Raiders. We’re told that’s not something new for the community but it has a whole new meaning after the bonfire explosion as people step up to help the injured students and graduates and their families.

GoFundMe

Many of the families have started GoFundMe pages, which have already raised thousands of dollars.

Donation Buckets

If you’re in the area, numerous businesses agreed to put donation buckets on their front counters. You’ll see those up around the village soon if not already.

Burn Victims Fund

There’s a Pulaski Burn Victims fund at Fox Communities Credit Union. 100 percent of donations will be equally shared among the victims to help with medical bills.

SpotFund for family expenses

But medical bills aren’t the families’ only concerns. Mallory Kinchen says they’ll also need money to travel to and from the hospital, along with lodging and food.

Through her fundraiser at SpotFund to support victims, she hopes to help with the smaller bills that may not be a priority right now.

“The great thing about being from a small community is that when things like this happen, they really do unite and try to help and do whatever they can. But at the same time, being in a small community, whether you know them personally, somewhere along the line, you know someone who’s affected by this and that just really hits home,” said Kinchen, who lives in Pulaski.

Letters of encouragement

Some of the burn victims will be in the hospital for days and even weeks. Letters are welcome. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center

2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor

Milwaukee WI 53211

We talked to the brother of one of the victims who has burns on 38 percent of his body, and the brother said the community support has been overwhelming.

He says watching the numbers go up on the GoFundMe pages, knowing it’s going to help his family, is really amazing to see, and he’s thankful that everyone is coming together to be “RaiderStrong.”

