On the Clock: Packers grounded by Jets
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers said the Packers need to “simplify” what they’re doing after they were grounded by the Jets in the second half of Sunday’s 27-10 loss. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down the game and what’s next in this week’s On the Clock.
Topics this week include:
- What’s wrong with the Packers offense?
- What does a “simple” offense look like?
- The Packers best group on the offensive line.
- Joe Barry promised a more aggressive defense. Did we see that against the Jets?
