On the Clock: Packers grounded by Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers said the Packers need to “simplify” what they’re doing after they were grounded by the Jets in the second half of Sunday’s 27-10 loss. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down the game and what’s next in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

What’s wrong with the Packers offense?

What does a “simple” offense look like?

The Packers best group on the offensive line.

Joe Barry promised a more aggressive defense. Did we see that against the Jets?

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.