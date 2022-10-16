MORE CLOUDS AND SHOWERS... WIND AND SOME SNOW SOON!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 16, 2022
Stubborn upper-level low pressure continues to swirl over the Great Lakes. That’s keeping us stuck in the clouds with cooler than normal weather. Our high temperatures will be in the upper-half of the 40s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

As we’ve seen over the past few days, look for spotty showers to develop across the area... Yes, there is a chance of light rain at Lambeau Field during the Packers-Jets game, so fans should pack their Packer ponchos.

Another cold front surging into Wisconsin will cause the wind to pick up tonight and especially tomorrow. Monday’s north winds will gust as high as 45 mph across Door County, where the National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY. These strong winds may push around garbage cans, knock down tree limbs and possible cause a few power outages across northeast Wisconsin.

As this cold, blustery wind comes across Lake Superior and into the area, look for some snow showers. A coating of snow is possible across eastern Wisconsin through Monday morning, but the snow will be heavier across the Northwoods, where an inch or two is possible. The heaviest lake-effect snow will be across western Upper Michigan, where some folks will get a FOOT of accumulation! We’ll avoid that across northeast Wisconsin, but it goes to show that winter really isn’t that far away...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15+ MPH

MONDAY: NW/N 20-40+ MPH

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Spotty showers. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Snow showers... Heaviest NORTH. Turning breezy. LOW: 35

MONDAY: Colder and windy. Snow showers, with a light mix LAKESIDE. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy again. A wintry mix NORTHEAST. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy, but milder. HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 65

