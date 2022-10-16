LIVE BLOG: Packers return from London to host other New York team
Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (3-2) return from London to host the New York Jets (3-2) at Lambeau Field.
The Packers have won the last three matchups against the Jets.
The Packers are 7-0 against AFC teams at Lambeau Field under Head Coach Matt LaFleur.
Kickoff is noon.
The blog below will update throughout the game with analysis from the Action 2 Sports team and Cover 2 experts.
