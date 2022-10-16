GUSTY WIND & SNOW SHOWERS TO START THE WORK WEEK

The work week is going to start off windy, cold, and just plain wintry across the Great Lakes region. But it won’t last. A nice warm up is in the works by the coming weekend.

We’re all going to be affected by high winds over the next 2 days. Some gusts may be around 45 mph, especially across the Door Peninsula. A WIND ADVISORY has been posted for this area. These strong winds may push around garbage cans, knock down tree limbs and possibly cause a few power outages across northeast Wisconsin.

Scattered snow showers are expected to develop tonight and continue into Monday. Some may also linger across our eastern areas on Tuesday. While a coating of slushy snow may occur across our part of Wisconsin, heavier amounts are more likely across northern Vilas County and in the U.P. of Michigan. Some spots up there may get well over a foot of snow if you can believe it! Keep this in mind if you plan on traveling to the north over the next 2 days.

Snow potential next 2 days (WBAY)

High pressure will building by the middle of the week. It will lower the wind speeds and give us a little more sunshine. Southerly winds develop on the backside of high pressure later in the week and that means warmer air is on the way. The latest forecast calls for highs at least in the mid 60s next Saturday. Now that’s something to look forward too.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW 15-30 MPH GUSTS 40+

TUESDAY: NW 15-30 MPH GUSTS 40+

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers becoming snow showers. Turning windy. LOW: 34

MONDAY: Snow & rain showers. Some minor accumulations possible. Windy & cold. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. A wintry mix NORTH & EAST. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Less wind. HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy, but milder. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much warmer. HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 65

