Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers vs. Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (3-2) get set to host the New York Jets (3-2), it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 LaFleur’s connections: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur insists this week is no different for him. But that’s really hard to believe with his younger brother, Mike, serving as the Jets offensive coordinator and Matt’s best friend, Robert Saleh, as the Jets head coach. Aaron Rodgers, for his part, insists this game does mean something extra.

#2 Inconsistency: The Packers offense has only really showed up for half of each game so far. Take a look.

Game 1: 0 pts in 1st half

Game 2: 3 pts in 2nd half

Game 3: 0 pts in 2nd half

Game 4: 7 pts in 1st half

Game 5: 2 pts in 2nd half

Those types of 30-minute performances have led to a 3-2 record so far. If the Packers can’t score more consistently throughout games, it will be tough to pile up wins.

#3 Turnover Margin: The Packers are normally near the top of the league in turnover margin and fewest giveaways. But Green Bay is 5th-to-last in the league with a -3 margin and has the 3rd-fewest takeaways. Couple that with Rodgers having thrown 3 interceptions so far and the Packers have made it hard to win. If Green Bay starts to get this part right, things will look a lot easier all around.

#4 Lambeau Advantage: The Packers have won 15 straight regular season home games and need to make the most of this one before starting a 3-game road trip. All told, Green Bay is in the midst of playing 5 games in 5 weeks in 5 different cities (London, Green Bay, Washington, Buffalo, Detroit). And up next? Washington will be coming off 10 days rest following their win over the Bears on Thursday night. And after that? The Bills will be coming off their bye week. Green Bay needs to get this one.

#5 Jets are always tough: For whatever reason, the Packers seem to struggle against the Jets. In 2010 Green Bay earned a hard-fought 9-0 win at New York. In 2014, Aaron Rodgers had to lead the Packers back from a 21-3 deficit at Lambeau Field to win 27-24. And in 2018, Green Bay trailed by 15 points in the 4th quarter before coming back to win in overtime. Expect a fight.

Prediction: Packers 28, Jets 24

As always, tune in to Action 2 News at 5:30 and 10:00 and make sure to catch Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 p.m. for the best Packers postgame coverage in the business.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.