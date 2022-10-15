Wisconsin meat shop recalls 18 food products

Product recall (Source: WAFB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIO, Wis. (WBAY) - A meat shop in central Wisconsin, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, is voluntarily recalling 18 products, including beef, chicken, pork, soup and pasta products.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the products might be misbranded or adulterated.

Affected products were sold on or before Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, and have a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293:

  • Potato Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Beef Stroganoff, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Shredded Beef, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Chicken Vegetable Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Beef Stew, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Italian Lasagna, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • BBQ Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Shredded Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Shredded Pork with Gravy, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
  • Chicken Summer Sausage, 1-lb. packages
  • Taco Meat, 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages
  • Sliced Fully Cooked Gyro Meat, vacuum-sealed 12-oz. packages
  • Chili Lime Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Beer Can Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Teriyaki Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Jamaican Jerk Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Door County Cherry Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
  • Bow Tie Pasta with Bacon, sold in plastic clamshell containers

They were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms in Union Grove, Wis., and Vindicator Brand of Loganville, Wis., at retail stores, farmers markets throughout Wisconsin, and online. If you have any of these products, you’re advised to throw them away.

The DATCP says the recall was initiated because of evidence gathered during a routine state inspection. It’s classified as a Class 1 recall, meaning there is “a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences.”

No illnesses have been reported. People who develop symptoms of a foodborne illness after consuming the products should consult with a doctor.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

