Teen arrested for helping plot relative’s murder, authorities say

Authorities in Louisiana say two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting. (Source: WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that killed a 33-year-old woman.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

WAFB reports that deputies apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He was booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen told homicide detectives that a 16-year-old girl solicited his help to kill the woman, who was a family member of the girl.

Detectives said they also took the girl into custody, as she confessed to her part in having the victim killed.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 33-year-old Markeshia Stone.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Resolute Forest Products warehouse site in Menominee, Michigan
Menominee plant says warehouse is total loss but machinery spared; governor declares state of emergency
S Webster Avenue in Green Bay
Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay
Counterfeit bills seized in Green Bay.
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school

Latest News

WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
Evers, Michels show no common ground in their only debate
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
At debate, Herschel Walker denies past support for US abortion ban
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Wisconsin meat shop recalls 18 food products